Colton Underwood Came Out Because He Was Blackmailed

Colton Underwood revealed to Variety that he came out of the closet because he was blackmailed.

The former Bachelor star told the outlet that after going to a gay spa in Los Angeles “just to look,” he received an anonymous email threatening to leak nude photos from the visit. After that, he says he came out to his publicist and shared the email with him.

Ultimately, the 29-year-old former NFL player came out publicly during a Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts on April 14th.

However, he told Variety that he’s known he was different since he was six-years-old and added, “I was ‘the Virgin Bachelor,’ but I did experiment with men prior to being on The Bachelorette.”