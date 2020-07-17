Colin Jost Talks ‘Fun and Easy’ Relationship With Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost is making the rounds promoting his new memoir, A Very Punchable Face. One thing that has come up, of course, is his relationship with Scarlett Johansson. He tells People that it has been a “relief” to find someone he connects with so easily.

The 38-year-old says: “It’s a relief kind of, you know? You always hear things like marriage or relationships are hard, but they don’t have to be all the time. A lot of times they can be fun and easy. The goal should be that your lives are better together rather than more difficult. I think the people that are unhappy are just more vocal about it.”

“The people that are happy are kind of like, ‘We don’t need to tell everyone we’re happy. We’re just going to be happy,'” he adds.

Jost and Johansson got engaged in 2019 after meeting in 2010 when Johansson was host on Saturday Night Live. After she hosted again in 2017, and after her split from Romain Dauriac, the two were seen kissing at the show’s afterparty.

Meanwhile, Jost appears to be looking beyond SNL. When Howard Stern asked, he said: “Talking to [“Weekend Update” co-host Michael] Che about it in general, I’m not sure. The COVID stuff has really affected how I feel about it because being away from people who make you laugh at work in that way for this long, really makes you appreciative of not only the job, but of the routine of being at work.”

Jost has been with the show since 2005.