Colin Farrel, Brendan Gleeson, Jamie Lee Curtis + More!

COLIN FARRELL, BRENDAN GLEESON, AND JAMIE LEE CURTIS MISS CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS DUE TO COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson joined Jamie Lee Curtis on the list of celebrities to miss the Critics Choice Awards Sunday (January 15th) due to positive COVID-19 test results. Farrell and Gleeson were nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively for their work in The Banshees of Inisherin. Curtis, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, announced via Instagram on Friday (January 13th) that she would be missing the show. “F—k COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life’s terms,” she captioned a photo of three positive COVID-19 tests.

AMY ROBACH AND T.J. HOLMES HIRE LAWYERS AMID ABC INVESTIGATION: Entertainment Tonight reports that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have not yet been ousted from GMA3—but the outlook isn’t good. A source told the publication that they each hired lawyers “because there is an ongoing investigation and that’s what you do when that happens.” The source added, “There is still a chance they will not return to GMA3 … The longer this process takes, the more likely they won’t return.”

CHECK OUT FIRST-LOOK PHOTOS OF JOHN CORBETT’S RETURN TO ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT…:’ In an Instagram post shared Saturday (January 14th), Sarah Jessica Parker teased fans with John Corbett’s return to And Just Like That… The photo shows Parker and Corbett holding hands as they walk in the middle of a New York City street.

WATCH THE TEASER TRAILER FOR SEASON TWO OF ‘YELLOWJACKETS:’ According to Variety, Showtime dropped the teaser trailer for the second season of Yellowjackets on Friday (January 13th). The trailer gives a glimpse at Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood’s appearance as a season-long guest on the show. The second season of Yellowjackets is set to air on Showtime March 24th.