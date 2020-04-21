Cole Sprouse Talks ‘Death Threats’ and Asks Fans to ‘Choose Humanity’

Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse is the latest celebrity to speak out against fans who think they are “entitled” to have access to all elements of his life. On Sunday, he wrote an open letter to fans on Instagram Story, saying he doesn’t plan to “tolerate” the behavior any longer.

The 27-year-old wrote: “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity.”

While it’s unclear what he was talking about, observers note that rumors about his relationship with Lili Reinhart have been circulating. Some rumors allege that he cheated on her. The pair first got together in May of 2017, and have been the subject of speculation ever since.

This comes after other star, including Outlander actor Sam Heughan complained about six years of harassment from fans, including death threats and harassment.