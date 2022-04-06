Cole Sprouse Says ‘Fame Is A Trauma,’ Especially For ‘Young Women’

Former child actor Cole Sprouse shared his experience with The New York Times on Monday (April 4th), speaking candidly on what it means to be a childhood star and highlighting how it’s different for “young women.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor said, “My brother and I used to get quite a bit of, ‘Oh, you made it out! Oh, you’re unscathed!’ No. The young women on the channel we were on [Disney Channel] were so heavily sexualized from such an earlier age than my brother and I that there’s absolutely no way that we could compare our experiences. And every single person going through that trauma has a unique experience.”

Sprouse continued, “When we talk about child stars going nuts, what we’re not actually talking about is how fame is a trauma. So I’m violently defensive against people who mock some of the young women who were on the channel when I was younger because I don’t feel like it adequately comprehends the humanity of that experience and what it takes to recover.”