‘Clue’ Will Be Developed Into A TV & Film Franchise By Sony, Hasbro (04/24)

Hasbro and Sony are working on plans to develop the popular murder-mystery board game Clue into a franchise for both film and TV. Details are still scarce, but with the success of Barbie, major studios have been hurrying to monetize other classic toy and board game titles. In fact, Barbie star Margot Robbie has already signed-on to produce a Monopoly film and a Sims movie. Hasbro’s upcoming slate also includes a Dungeons & Dragons show and another sequel to Transformers.

The 1985 film version of Clue, starring Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Lesley Ann Warren and others, became a cult favorite comedy in the decades since its release, despite modest box office returns at the time. In the classic game, players attempt to identify the culprit behind Mr. Boddy’s murder, with suspects including Colonel Mustard and Miss Scarlett, and a variety of weapons such as a lead pipe and a rope.

