Clip Of Kylie Jenner And Doja Cat At Paris Fashion Week Goes Viral

There’s been a lot of buzz about Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat’s outfits from the Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris on Sunday night (January 22nd), and a video of the pair interacting has since gone viral.

Kylie wore a dress with a giant faux lion head on the front of it, while Doja donned 30,000 red Swarovski crystals. The video circulating shows the pair appearing to fake smile at one another as they each say, “Good to see you.”

Fans had a field day on Twitter. “bumping into ex mutuals @ the function,” one user wrote. Another commented, “When it is, in fact, not good to see each other.”

A third person said, “kylie def thought she was gonna be thee look at the show….and then doja walked in.”