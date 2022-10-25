Climate Activists Crash Ted Cruz’s Segment On ‘The View’

Ted Cruz appeared on Monday’s (October 24th) episode of The View when climate activists interrupted his segment. The Texas senator was talking about inflation when a group chanted, “Cover climate now!”

Cruz continued to talk over the activists before one of the protesters reportedly yelled, “F – – k you, Ted Cruz!”

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg addressed the protesters: “Ladies, ladies! Excuse us! Let us do our jobs. We hear what you have to say, but you gotta go! You gotta go, you gotta let us do our job.”

An ABC spokesperson later commented on the situation, saying, “Three members of the audience interrupted ‘The View’ today during Sen. Ted Cruz’s appearance protesting about climate. They were promptly escorted out by security.”