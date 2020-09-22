Claudia Jordan Says Wine Company Fired Her for Supporting BLM as Porsha Williams Speaks Out

Claudia Jordan is claiming that Just Peachy wine gave her the boot for supporting Black Lives Matter. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a suit Monday against Biagio Cru and Estate Wines in the Southern District of New York, and it claims that her support of the social justice movement caused the company to terminate her contract in late 2018.

Biagio stopped paying her and attempted to “terminate the contract due to Jordan’s alleged support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement,” the documents obtained by Page Six allege.

Jordan adds that the company told her that her social media posts were “too slanted,” but that they unlawfully ended their contract because they “did not agree with Jordan’s political views on racial issues in 2018.”

“Jordan contends that race placed a part in Biagio’s actions. We will see what a jury has to say about it,” Jordan’s attorney, tells Page Six in a statement. “Attempting to terminate contracts in support of African-Americans against police brutality is not something I think the public will tolerate.”

She is seeking $500K in damages.

PORSHA WILLIAMS

Meanwhile, in other RHOA news, Porsha Williams wrote an essay for People in which she bemoans the fact that she has “had more jail time than the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” She wrote the essay to share her perspective on the BLM movement, and her support for Taylor, who was gunned down in her own home by police. Williams has been hit with tear gas and arrested multiple times for BLM protests.

Williams wrote: “We are fighting so hard for Breonna because she, like many others, has become a face of our movement. In the fight for Breonna, we can’t forget that this could have been or could be any one of us. Justice for Breonna isn’t the final step, but it is an important and crucial one.”

She continued: “If the officers are ultimately arrested, Breonna Taylor will still be gone. Her beautiful mother that I got to meet in Kentucky will still grieve for the loss of her daughter. Yet by achieving justice we not only get closure for Breonna’s family, we also get one step closer to the ultimate goal: equality. I am here to use my voice, my platform, my body and my being to get justice for Breonna Taylor, an African-American Queen. And as we continue to wait on the results of the attorney general’s investigation, we need to continue to use our voices, our platform and our love in order to call for and get that justice. Breonna’s change.org petition has received over 10 million signatures and nothing has been done. Keep signing and keep letting them hear us.”