Clare Crawley Talks Shut-Out as Chris Harrison Forecasts Bachelor Nation's Future

Bachelorette Clare Crawley was replaced mid-season with Tayshia Adams on the hit ABC series, and she became a hot topic during this season’s Men Tell All Monday night. Contestant Yosef Aborady brought up drama from Crawley’s time, doubling down on his claim that she’s “classless.”

As the show aired, Crawley reacted on Twitter, essentially claiming she’d been shut out of the show. “I wish they would have let me be in attendance to let these men know in person how much their words + support have meant to me," she wrote. "Thank you gentlemen. From the bottom of my heart."

Her fiancé Dale Moss—when they fell for each other she left the show—stood by her on social. “This fool had enough pride and arrogance to sit on TV & believe that’s how a man should acts towards a woman. Even condoning that type of act towards his own daughter. How people ever actually defended someone like this and his actions is mind numbing."

CHRIS HARRISON

Meanwhile, host Chris Harrison tells ET he loves the way the show came out, COVID and all.

"I love the way we did the Tell All," he shared, but noted he wants his "audience back." "I love the vibe, I love the energy so I want people back. But I like the intimacy [of] having a few heavy hitters on the couch really having to face each other in this arena," he explained. "It made it more honest, it made it more open. You're hearing from the people that were really there when it mattered."

He said the COVID bubble in Palm Springs worked. He added: "I don't know about hometowns, people always do it like this, but bringing the mountain to Mohammed was interesting. Families had to come to us, there was a level of intimacy and change in that as well. So, I think there's some things we may take out of this that we like."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Matt James' season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.