Clare Crawley Is Engaged To Ryan Dawkins

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley announced via Instagram on Monday (October 10th) that she and Ryan Dawkins are engaged. This news comes just one month after she and Dawkins went public with their relationship, and one year after she and her ex-fiancé Dale Moss went their separate ways.

“He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life,” she captioned a photo of the nighttime proposal.

Crawley received congratulations from stars such as Jennifer Love Hewitt, who commented, “Congrats!!!!! Yes! Love is beautiful!!!” and Jonathan Van Ness, who wrote, “So cute honey!!” Many in Bachelor Nation expressed their happiness for her as well, including Trista Sutter and Michael Allio.