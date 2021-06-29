Clara McGregor Introduces Father Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Baby

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have welcomed a baby boy. The pair co-starred in 2020’s Birds of Prey, and reportedly became involved on-set.

The new romance wasn’t without complications as his four children with Eve Mavrakis objected. McGregor and Mavrakis settled their divorce in 2020. But clearly they’ve moved past it, as McGregor’s daughter Clara and Esther spoke with warmth about the baby.

Clara posted: “Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary — this is the greatest gift.”

In January 2020, Winstead spoke to Glamour U.K. about starting over after her first marriage ended. “I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew,” she said. “I was really starting new as an adult for the first time in my life. For me that was a big turning point, being OK with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it’s OK not to know where that change is going to take you.”

McGregor can be seen in Netflix’s Halston, in which he plays fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick.