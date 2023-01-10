Claire Danes, Brad Pitt, Kaley Cuoco + More!

CLAIRE DANES IS PREGNANT WITH HER THIRD CHILD: According to Entertainment Tonight, Claire Danes and her husband, Hugh Dancy, are expecting their third child. The pair currently share two children together, 10-year-old Cyrus and four-year-old Rowan. The My So-Called Life star is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series for her role in Fleishman Is in Trouble, so she may be debuting her baby bump on the red carpet tonight (January 10th).

BRAD PITT ATTENDS KALEY CUOCO AND TOM PELPHREY’S BABY SHOWER: On Sunday (January 8th), Kaley Cuoco shared photos from her baby shower with Tom Pelphrey. One of the photos shows the couple kissing on a stage with balloons spelling out “BABY PELPHREY” above their heads. A source told Entertainment Tonight that, “Some guests were starstruck by Brad Pitt, who was in a great mood and even took a picture with some people there.” Pitt was an executive producer on She Said, which Pelphrey starred in.

AMY ROBACH AND T.J. HOLMES ARE REPORTEDLY ‘IN LOVE:’ Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly very serious about one another. A source exclusively told Us Weekly, “It’s not a fling and they are seriously in love. And they will be fully open about their relationship now.” The source added, “Amy has no regrets. She wants to keep her job, but even if she loses it, she’s in love.” The pair have been taken off the air from GMA3 as ABC conducts an internal review into their relationship.

BRE TIESI DOESN’T WANT ANY MORE KIDS WITH NICK CANNON: Bre Tiesi answered questions about her future with Nick Cannon during an Instagram Story Q&A Monday (January 9th). The Selling Sunset star shared that she doesn’t want to have any more kids with Cannon after they welcomed their son Legendary last year. Tiesi said she is “one and done.” As for her relationship with the Wild ‘N Out star, she said she “never” wanted to get married, and that she “only dreamed of traveling the world and being the top of [her] career, creating an empire, creating generational wealth and living life to [the] fullest with” people she loves most.