Cindy Morgan, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs + More!

CINDY MORGAN DIES AT 69: Cindy Morgan, the actor most known for her role as Lacey Underall in the 1980 film Caddyshack, has died at the age of 69. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan died of natural causes at her home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. She held roles in films and television shows such as Tron, Up Yours, Bring ‘Em Back Alive, Matlock, and Galaxis.

PARKER POSEY, JASON ISSACS, MICHELLE MONAGHAN, AND MORE JOIN THIRD SEASON OF ‘THE WHITE LOTUS:’ According to Variety, fans of The White Lotus can expect to see Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, and Tayme Thapthimthong on the third season of the show. The six new cast members join Natasha Rothwell, who is reprising her role as Belinda for the new season.

KATE HUDSON COMMENTS ON THE DIFFICULTY OF GETTING ‘MALE MOVIE STARS TO MAKE ROM-COMS:’ Kate Hudson spoke about the lack of interest “male movie stars” have in making rom-coms these days on a recent episode of The View. “It’s hard to get male movie stars to make rom-coms. That’s a big part of the equation,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor said. She added, “If we can get more Marvel guys like … hey, come to do a rom-com! That’s part of the formula, too.”

COLMAN DOMINGO ADDRESSES RUMOR HE’S REPLACING JONATHAN MAJORS AS KANG IN FORTHCOMING ‘AVENGERS’ MOVIE: In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Colman Domingo commented on the rumors that he’s set to replace Jonathan Majors in the next Avengers film. Disney and the MCU dropped Majors after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, last month. “I don’t know, I’m always looking at what I have to do right now,” Domingo said. “I know there’s talk and conversations around, and I don’t know how much is true. I don’t even get that from my team, I can’t tell if it’s true or not.” The Rustin actor added, “The fans are passionate. Somehow my name is out there in the world [and] I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing.”