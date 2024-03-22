Cillian Murphy ‘Definitely Returning’ For ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie

Newly-minted Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will be returning as Thomas Shelby for the Peaky Blinders movie, with production set to begin in September.

“He is definitely returning for it,” says creator Steven Knight. He has long had plans for a film adaptation and has delivered a script that has convinced Murphy to reprise his role. Knight also hinted at the involvement of a new generation of characters from the sixth season in the movie.

Additionally, there are plans for two spin-off series on Netflix, one focusing on a young Polly Gray and the other following the Shelby clan in Boston.