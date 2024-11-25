Chuck Woolery, Iconic Host Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Love Connection’ Dies At 83

Chuck Woolery, the veteran game show host best known as the original host of Wheel Of Fortune and later Love Connection, has passed away at the age of 83. His friend Mark Young confirmed the news on social media, with TMZ reporting that Woolery died at his Texas home after experiencing breathing difficulties. Beyond his game show hosting career, Woolery later ventured into conservative commentary, hosting radio and podcast shows. Prior to his television success, Woolery was in the U.S. Navy and also had a music career as part of The Avante-Garde. He was inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame back in 2007. (Variety)