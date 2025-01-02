Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie Will Be An Adaptation of Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’

Universal Pictures announced that director Christopher Nolan’s next project (following his Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer) will be an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey. A statement promises the film will be a “mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.” The classic literary work, which follows the 10-year journey of hero Odysseus after the Trojan War, features Greek gods such as Zeus, Athena, Poseidon and many more. The Odyssey has been a source of inspiration for countless adaptations throughout history, including the Coen brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou? Nolan’s version is set to feature a star-studded cast including Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong’o. (Variety)