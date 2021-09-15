Christopher Nolan Moves to Universal

Big changes are afoot for Christopher Nolan. The iconic director who generated billions for Warner Bros. with The Dark Knight trilogy and earned his first Best Director Oscar nod for Dunkirk, is moving his next project to Universal. The film, which is about WWII scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atom bomb, inspired a bidding war between Sony, Paramount and Warner Bros. as well.

This move comes amid Nolan’s decision to speak out against Warner Bros. move to send films to HBO Max and movie theaters on the same day.

“Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service,” Nolan said in a December statement.

Nolan wants his next film to released exclusively in theaters.