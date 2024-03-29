Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas To Receive Knighthood, Damehood

Christopher Nolan and his wife, producer Emma Thomas, have been selected to receive knighthood and damehood in the U.K., respectively, for their contributions to the film industry. This honor comes after their recent success at the Academy Awards, where their film Oppenheimer won several awards, including Best Picture. The couple, who run their production company Syncopy, has collaborated on numerous acclaimed films, such as the Batman trilogy, The Prestige, Interstellar, and Tenet. The formal ceremony, typically conducted by a U.K. monarch at Buckingham Palace, will likely be postponed due to King Charles’ temporary absence for cancer treatment.