Christopher Nolan Busts Robert Pattinson‘s Fake ‘Family Emergency’

Almost everyone has called in sick to land an interview for a dream gig, but faux family emergencies are next-level. Robert Pattinson felt like he had no choice when he was given the opportunity to audition for his dream role, Batman. In a new interview with The Irish Times, the 34-year-old confesses that he tried to foil Christopher Nolan, who was directing him in Tenet.

“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” Pattinson said. “And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test.”

Nolan smelled a rat immediately: “I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?'”

Tenet has been pushed back from its original release of July 17th to September 3rd due to COVID. The filming of The Batman was put on pause in March. The film also features Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard and John Turturro. Matt Reeves is directing.

While Tenet‘s plot has been kept under lock and key, from what Pattinson teased, it sounds like a doozy. He said of one terrifying scene: “There was a scene where we went about five miles of a freeway in Estonia with hundreds of cars. So John David gets in the passenger seat and Chris is like just follow the camera car. Take it easy the first time. John David turns to me and said: ‘Are you like a really good driver or something. So I’m sh***ing myself as I’m whipping between cars at 80 miles an hour and Chris is behaving like this is completely normal.”