Christopher Meloni Strips Down For Men’s Health

Christopher Meloni took his clothes off for Men’s Health.

Inside the magazine, the 60-year-old Law & Order: Organized Crime actor can be seen tugging a vintage car, doing squats, and posing nude except for a strategically placed weight.

He also discusses the “cultural moment” his posterior is having, admitting that he never thought he’d land the cover of Men’s Health at his age.

According to Marie Heller, director of Diary Of A Teenage Girl, the actor’s rear end is so popular that fans want photos of it. She recalled, “There was a moment when we were filming and this fan came up to him and asked to take a picture of his butt,. He posed in a funny way, then turned to me with this sly smile and said, ‘There’s kind of a thing about my butt. People are really into it.’ ”