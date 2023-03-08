Christine Taylor Opens Up About Getting Back Together With Ben Stiller

After separating in 2017, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller were brought back together by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wedding Singer actress spoke with Drew Barrymore on Tuesday (March 7th) about what led to them to rekindle their relationship.

“Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions,” Taylor told Barrymore about their decision to separate. “I think we have these growth spurts, even as adults. And we needed time to figure that out.”

She continued, “We always stayed a family unit, so when the pandemic hit and we all had to figure out where to hunker down, we all ended up in our house together with two teenagers and we found this way back.”

The Dodgeball actress added, “We had so much time to talk, there were no other distractions … it just happened organically.”