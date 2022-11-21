Christina Ricci Doesn’t ‘Feel Sorry’ For Herself With Regard To Abuse Allegations

Christina Ricci opened up to The Sunday Times recently about where she’s at today, following the abuse allegations she made against her ex-husband James Heerdegen last year. The Yellowjackets actress obtained a restraining order against Heerdegen in January 2021, citing “severe physical and emotional abuse.”

“I think it is important to say that I don’t feel like a victim in any way,” she said. “I don’t feel sorry for myself. I don’t even feel like saying, ‘Well, it’s been a really hard road for me.'”

The Casper actress continued, “Everybody has their personal issues and this has been mine, and it has been about finding my own self-worth and position and strength and power. I tell my story only because I know that, having been in situations like the one I was in, I searched for success stories, stories of people who could get out, could get over it and just be okay.”

Ricci added that she wants to be that model for other women now. “And so the fact that now I am in this place where I am so much better than OK, that is my impetus for being honest about it.,” she said. “Today I am not ready to talk about it in more depth, but I do think it is important that we have examples for other women — that, as scary as it is, changing your life and saving yourself is the only choice.”