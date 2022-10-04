Christina Hall, Ant Anstead, Brad Pitt + More!

CHRISTINA HALL WILL ‘NO LONGER FEATURE’ HER SON HUDSON ON TELEVISION OR SOCIAL MEDIA: Christina Hall is “mentally exhausted” by the legal drama she’s facing from her ex Ant Anstead. The Christina on the Coast star took to Instagram on Sunday (October 2nd) to share that she would “no longer feature” her son Hudson, whom she shares with Anstead, on television or social media. “Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself,” she wrote. The Flip or Flop star added, “Hudson’s father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life. This has been the case since July 2020.”

BRAD PITT AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ‘HAVE HAD A FEW DATES:’ Another source has filled People in on what’s actually happening between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski. “He was introduced to Emily by a friend in the art world. There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on,” the source said. “She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don’t see each other.”

EDIE FALCO SAYS SHE’S ‘NOT SURPRISED’ THAT SO MANY WOMEN HAVE FALLEN FOR PETE DAVIDSON: Edie Falco, who plays Pete Davidson’s mom in the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, told Page Six recently that it’s “not surprised” by the Saturday Night Live star’s dating history. “You kind of fall in love with him the second you meet him,” she said. “There is something so endearingly vulnerable and out there about him. He doesn’t play games. He doesn’t try to keep up an image beyond what he cops to,” she added. “He’s absolutely lovable. The second you meet him, you just want to hug him.”

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR COMPARES KIDS USING SOCIAL MEDIA TO GETTING FACE TATTOOS: In an interview for Yahoo Life’s parenting series So Mini Ways, Do Revenge star Sarah Michelle Gellar said she and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. do not let their kids have their own social media accounts. “Our rules are probably stricter than most. Our kids don’t have social media,” she told the outlet. “They’re allowed to look sometimes when it’s our phones. Sometimes, our kids will be like ‘you guys are the strictest household!’ But I say, ‘yes, but everyone still wants to come here!'” Gellar said she explained to her children that it’s like getting a Paw Patrol tattoo on your face at five years old. “Because at that age, there’s nothing better than Paw Patrol. And now you’re 10 and 13, and you still have these tattoos on your face and it’s not even who you are anymore.”