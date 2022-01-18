Christina Haack Addresses Fans Who Think She’s Moving Too Fast With Josh Hall

Flip or Flop star Christina Haack has a message for fans who think she’s moving too fast with her fiancé, Josh Hall. On Sunday (January 16th), Haack posted a photo of herself with Hall to Instagram and wrote, “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah. That feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is.” She added heart, lock, and key emojis. On Monday (January 17th), however, Haack changed the caption to feature just emojis.

Haack announced that she and Hall were engaged back in September 2021, and apparently, some fans think the pair could already be married. Haack posted another photo last week with a caption that read, “1.14.22 Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh.” She later deleted the date from her caption.

Meanwhile, Hall shared his own heartfelt post of the couple at Montage Los Cabos on Monday (January 17th), writing, “True love is rare, so go for it. Fear controls you, so face it. Time is precious, so indulge it. Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. Never settle for less than you deserve. We only get one life, so don’t waste a moment of it.”