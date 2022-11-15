Christina Applegate Makes First Public Appearance Since Receiving Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

On Monday (November 14th), Christina Applegate made an emotional appearance at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles. This event marked the Dead to Me actress’ first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.

Applegate’s Married…with Children costars Katey Sagal and David Faustino honored her prior to her acceptance speech. Sagal choked up as she told Applegate, “You’re not alone. We’re all here.”

At the podium, the Sweetest Thing actress broke into tears and thanked her daughter for her support. “The most important person in this world is my daughter,” she said. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school…thank you for standing by me through all of this.”

Applegate also called those in attendance “gorgeous,” telling them, “Every single one of you. I love you [all] so much.”