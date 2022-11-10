Christina Applegate Finished ‘Dead To Me’ Even Though She Could Barely Walk

Christina Applegate refused to let producers pull the plug on Dead to Me after receiving her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis.

Variety reports that the Married with Children alum could barely walk and would take a wheel chair to the set for the final season.

She told the outlet, “We have to finish this story. It’s too important to our hearts; too important to our souls. And we have to give this gift, not only to ourselves — there are people that love these characters, and we’ve got to let them have their closure too.’ So, if that meant me having to take a break in the middle of the day so I could go sleep — or me just leaving because I couldn’t do anymore — then that’s what we had to do.”

The star said that despite her diagnosis, she still wants to keep working. Applegate explained, “It’s about finding what I’m capable of doing. I’m so new in this right now. It takes time to kind of figure out this disease and figure out what’s bringing on symptoms.”

For now, she’s just “enjoying being a mother” and building up her stamina by riding her Peleton.