Christina Applegate Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate announced on Twitter Tuesday (Aug. 6th) that she has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

The Anchorman star wrote, “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some ass**** blocks it.”

Applegate continued, “As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

This isn’t the first serious health problem the Dead To Me actress has had to face. In 2008, she battled breast cancer after which she had a double mastectomy and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

The Married With Children alum received well wishes online from fans and actors like Josh Gad, Jamie Lee Curtis and her former The Sweetest Thing costar Selma Blair, who also has MS. Blair wrote, “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love.”