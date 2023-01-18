Christina Applegate Calls Out Troll Who Accuses Her Of Getting ‘Bad’ Plastic Surgery

Christina Applegate is drawing attention to the audacity of trolls. The Dead to Me star shared a couple of messages she received after attending her first award show since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.

“MS didn’t make you look that way a plastic surgeon did,” one message read. “And a bad plastic surgeon at that.”

Applegate wrote, “Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA. Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply. What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed.”