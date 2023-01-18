Entertainment News 

Christina Applegate Calls Out Troll Who Accuses Her Of Getting ‘Bad’ Plastic Surgery

Christina Applegate is drawing attention to the audacity of trolls. The Dead to Me star shared a couple of messages she received after attending her first award show since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.

“MS didn’t make you look that way a plastic surgeon did,” one message read. “And a bad plastic surgeon at that.”

Applegate wrote, “Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA. Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply. What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed.”