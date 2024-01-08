Christian Oliver Dies In Plane Crash At The Age Of 51

On Thursday (January 4th), Speed Racer actor Christian Oliver died in a tragic plane crash alongside his two daughters. He was 51 years old.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members,” Oliver’s wife, Jessica Klepser, wrote in a statement on Friday (January 5th). “Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive.”

Oliver held roles in films and television shows such as The Baby-Sitters Club, The Good German, Valkyrie, and Sense8.

“His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him,” Klepser added.