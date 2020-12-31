Chrissy Teigen Reveals Botched Nose Pierce, Newfound Sobriety

Chrissy Teigen pierced her nose, but it didn’t go exactly as planned. The model and cookbook author shared that she decided to get her nose pierced on vacation in St. Barts.

“So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao,” she tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, she continued, “Like how do you do it wrong? It's a hole, through the nose. It's like jerry seinfeld's bobsledding joke. It's impossible to do wrong.”

Later, after getting trolled, she tweeted: “It's out and healed you don’t have to keep being a——- thanks I'll do it better next time for you I promise!!”

Earlier this year, she turned to Twitter to find out if she was “too old” to get a piercing.

“Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose?” Teigen tweeted at the time. “You don't have to tell me I'm not old! I know I'm not olllllld but you know what I'm saying. Please be honest lol.”

A few hours later, Kerry Washington replied to Teigen telling her that age shouldn't hold anyone back from experimenting with piercings. “I got to wear a fake one everyday while shooting @LittleFiresHulu and it was soooooooo hard to say goodbye. I LOVED it,” the Little Fires Everywhere actress said.

SOBRIETY

She also revealed that she is several weeks sober on social media. The former model shared a video of herself on Instagram page Tuesday, featuring herself dancing a one-piece swimsuit, a fan commented: “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

Teigen responded that she “4 weeks sober,” also adding some heart and prayer hand emojis.