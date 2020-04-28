Chrissy Teigen Puts Body-Shamers on Blast

Chrissy Teigen clapped back hard at a troll who criticized her body. Their exchange started after the model and cookbook author posted a video of herself wearing a swimsuit. A Twitter user wrote to the mom of two: “Shaped like Sponge Bob lol.”

Teigen shot back: “I know u ain’t talking.”

Several supporters spoke out too. One wrote: “You’re so beautiful inside and out.”

Teigen replied: “It’s OK I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far!”

Her celeb friends reached out too. After seeing the negativity, Jameela Jamil wrote: “I loved the video. Didn’t see a shape. Just saw fire.”