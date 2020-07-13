Chrissy Teigen Joins Boycott of Goya Foods Over Trump Support

Chrissy Teigen is saying “goodbye” to Goya after CEO Robert Unanue shared his regard for President Donald Trump.

Goya Foods proudly touts itself as the “largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States,” so many were surprised when Unanue not only visited Trump at the White House but applauded his work with the Hispanic American community. Trump, since becoming president, has drawn criticism from many quarters—Teigen being a consistent and vocal critic—for policies that they say discriminate against Hispanic Americans and other minority groups.

Unanue said: “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

When his quote circulated on social media, #BoycottGoya began trending.

Teigen joined in, writing: “F——–K. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye.” When some commenters claimed Goya would go out of business due to a boycott, Teigen wrote: “You think they’re going under? I see a new Karen every day spouting off in a Trader Joe’s who will gleefully buy the beans. Don’t worry about f—ing GOYA.”

On Instagram she wrote: “There are other beans. Shop responsibly.”

Unanue was there to tout an exec order that the White House said will “improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities.”

Unanue said: “We are committed to our country and the need to give back because it is the right thing to do. Our country faces a time of historic challenge but we will meet that challenge together and continue to work towards greatness, focus on a strong recovery, and hold onto the hope for a healthier future for all.”

Several other public figures, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Lin-Manuel Miranda supported the boycott as well.