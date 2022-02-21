Chrissy Teigen Is Undergoing IVF Treatments Again

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are hoping to expand their family. On Saturday (February 19th), Teigen took to Instagram to share that she is undergoing IVF treatments again.

“hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch. So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

She added, “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant.”

Teigen and Legend lost their baby Jack in September 2020, while Teigen was still pregnant with him. They currently have two children together, Luna and Simone, who they also brought to this world with the help of IVF.