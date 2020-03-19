Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens‘ ‘Dumb’ Coronavirus Comments, Says She Will ‘Learn’

Chrissy Teigen feels Vanessa Hudgens’ pain. After getting flack for “insensitive” comments regarding the coronavirus (she pushed the notion of ordering soup from across the country as the ultimate comfort food), Teigen is defending Hudgens after followers criticized her remarks.

Teigen implied that backlash on social media is just part of the fame game, and opined that the High School Musical star will learn” from her “dumb moment.”

“Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid s–t. & so are you,” she tweeted. “And they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they’re good. It’s Ok. And at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f—– moment. But u don’t have [to] ruin their lives.”

“This isn’t about me this time. but it will be one day, or it’ll be you. but yeah today it’s Vanessa lol,” she continued. “And no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. but you are damn well trying your best. just stop.”

Teigen also said that canceling people after making one negative remark doesn’t allow them to grow.

“We have all said insensitive s—,” she wrote. “Or maybe im just the only other one? But I promise promise promise I learned and she is learning now and that’s all you can ask for.”

Hudgens apologized for saying on Instagram Live: “I’m sorry. But like, it’s a virus. I get it like, I respect it, but at the same time like even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like inevitable?”

Not everyone agreed with Teigen. Wrote one: “I disagree. When she laughed and said “you know, some people are just going to die”, it was obvious she didn’t mean her, or anyone like her. She didn’t mean the young, the healthy, or above all, the rich. This was Parasite captured in one moment– this was class warfare.”

KELLY DODD

Hudgens and Teigen aren’t the only ones social media has come for. Kelly Dodd is being criticized for her reaction to the shops in Orange County shutting down over coronavirus.

Sharing a photo displaying a list that read, “Nail salons – closed. Hair salons – closed. Lash salons – closed. Its [sic] about to get real ugly out there,” she captioned the post, “I’m getting worried!”

Followers dubbed her “insensitive” and “shallow.”