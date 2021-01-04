Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Sobriety + Other Stars Greet the New Year With Hope

Chrissy Teigen is excited to enter the New Year without booze. The cookbook author and model recently shared that she’s sober, and on New Year’s, she shared shots of herself and John Legend celebrating with friends, sober. She wrote: “Cinnamon rolling into the new year lol sober new year is l i t."

Teigen and Legend partied with Jen Atkins and Mike Rosenthal, playing board games and eating. Since losing their pregnancy, Teigen and Legend have been open about their emotional ups and downs.

MEGHAN AND HARRY

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posted about their hope for the New Year on their website for their nonprofit, Archewell. They shared shots of themselves as kids, one with Harry sitting on his late mother Princess Diana’s shoulders, and the other with Meghan in her mother Doria Ragland's arms.

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell,” the couple writes in their “Letter for 2021” on the website, which they initially launched in October.

“We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike,” the letter continues. “In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.

JAMES CORDEN

Other celebs also seem eager to turn the page on 2020 with new habits. James Corden shared that he’s eager to get healthier: “I’m fed up with the way I look, I’m fed up with being unhealthy, this is the year I’m doing it. Because of that, over Christmas I’ve eaten everything that’s in the fridge because in my head in January I’m starting this diet and it’ll be a success. And as you can see it hasn’t.” He reached out to WW, and is now partnering with them as a spokesman during his journey.

OLIVIA JADE

After welcoming her mom Lori Loughlin home from prison where she served time as part of the college admissions scam, Olivia Jade is ready to look ahead to a new chapter.

“2021 let’s just keep the vibes good, k?” she wrote alongside the post, which showed her smiling and dancing with friends.