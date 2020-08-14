Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Going For No. 3?

Fans are convinced that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dropped a pregnancy scoop in Legend’s new “Wild” video.

Released Thursday, viewers see the pair riding in a convertible, chilling on a beach … and then, the 34-year-old mother of two reveals what many are seeing as a growing belly.

The model and cookbook author then retweeted Vevo’s tweet which read, “@johnlegend and @chrissyteigen drive us ‘Wild’ in the heartfelt visuals for John’s latest song with @garyclarkjr! Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise!” She added a heart emoji to the RT.

The pair share Miles, 2, and Luna, 4.