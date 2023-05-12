Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson Win Big At ACM Awards

Chris Stapleton won Entertainer of the Year at Thursday night’s (5-11), ACM Awards. As he got emotional, he acknowledged his family and said “They give up a lot of my time and a lot of my wife’s time so we can go do this. This is for them.” Though he’s been nominated before, this was his first win for Entertainer.

Dolly Parton, who won Female Artist of the Year in 1980 announced Lainey Wilson as this year’s recipient. Stepping up to the microphone, she said, “I can’t believe I just met Dolly Parton!” It was a big night for Lainey, she also won the coveted Album of the Year and shared two awards with HARDY for Best Visual Media as well as Best Music Event for “Wait in The Truck.” HARDY also picked up Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Morgan Wallen won Best Male Artist, but wasn’t in attendance.

Cole Swindell’s hit, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” picked up both Song and Single of the Year. Cole told the audience, “I don’t know what I ever did to get this fortunate.”

Brothers Osborne won Best Duo and Old Dominion won Group of the Year.

The show was packed with live performances from Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, as well as a powerful duet from Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran.

While the ACM Awards historically aired on network television, this year marked their 2nd year to be streamed and network free. Hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards was held in Frisco, Texas.

WINNERS

Entertainer of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Group of the Year

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Hailey Whitters

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Single of the Year

She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Song of the Year

She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Tim Nichols, Cole Swindell, Ashley Gorley, and Mark D. Sanders

Visual Media of the Year

Wait in the Truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Music Event of the Year

Wait in the Truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

HARDY

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

AUDIO

T.J. of Brothers Osborne commented about the show being moved to Dallas

“You know what’s funny, in our schedule, I forgot this was in Texas until about one day before we left. I was looking at my itinerary and I was like alright we’re going to Vegas, wait, we’re going to Dallas! That’s way easier. So it’s definitely different. It’s a different vibe. Even being at the hotel, everybody’s a little confused, t’s like being in an odd dream. Like we’re at the ACM’s but we’re in Dallas.” :26 (OC: but we’re in Dallas)

Chris Stapleton- Entertainer of the year

“By any imaginable metric I don’t deserve this but, thank you. There are so many other great people in this category and I get through and I stand up and I play music, that’s what I try to do everynight. I write songs and I make records and I never thought of myself as someone who would win this award. I’m so grateful to every person that works so hard to make us do what we do. My wife, thank you. Folks in management, red light management, universal. All the guys on the road touring. My band and crew, we have the greatest band in crew in the whole bleep world and that is the truth. I’m literally at a loss of words to say but I wanna say…my kids sitting home…they give up a lot of my time; a lot of my wife’s time so we can go do this. This is for them. Cheers and applause” 1:05 OC…is for them Cheers and applause