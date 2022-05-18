Chris Rock, Tom Brady, Chris Hemsworth + More!

website maker

CHRIS ROCK COULD BE NEXT YEAR’S OSCARS HOST: The New York Post reports that Chris Rock might end up hosting the 95th annual Academy Awards. ABC’s President of Entertainment Craig Erich said on Tuesday (May 17th) that he’s open to Rock hosting in 2023. Erich also said next year’s show will be “even better.”

NETFLIX PLANS TO ROAST TOM BRADY: According to Today, NFL quarterback Tom Brady will be the first person featured on Netflix’s new comedy special titled Greatest Roasts of All Time. Brady will also serve as an executive producer for the show. Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw, said, “We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast.”

‘SPIDERHEAD’ TRAILER IS RELEASED: On Tuesday (May 17th), Netflix released the trailer for Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth. The futuristic movie shows Hemsworth running a prison and performing experiments on the prisoners. Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollet star as two of the inmates.

HELEN MIRREN AND HARRISON FORD JOIN THE CAST OF ‘1932:’ People reports that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are set to star in 1932, the next installment of Paramount+’s Yellowstone. The series is scheduled to be available for streaming in December.