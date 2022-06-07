Chris Rock, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle + More!

CHRIS ROCK ISN’T ‘CONCERNED’ WITH JADA PINKETT SMITH’S RESPONSE TO OSCARS SLAP: According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to Chris Rock said, “He’s not concerned with the Smiths at the moment. He’s touring and he’s preparing for a comedy special.” Jada Pinkett-Smith recently shared that she hopes her husband, Will Smith, and Chris Rock will “have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.”

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE RELEASE PHOTO OF LILIBET FROM HER FIRST BIRTHDAY PARTY: Today reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared an adorable photo of their daughter, Lilibet, from her first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday (June 4th). Lilibet can be seen sitting on the grass in a blue dress, with a white bow in her red hair.

JOSH PECK AND PAIGE O’BRIEN ANNOUNCE THEY’RE EXPECTING THEIR SECOND CHILD: Page Six reports that How I Met Your Father star Josh Peck and his wife, cinematographer Paige O’Brien, are expecting another baby. O’Brien posted a photo showing off her baby bump to Instagram on Sunday (June 5th). Peck jokingly commented, “Is mine or no?”

SHAY MITCHELL WELCOMES BABY NUMBER TWO WITH MATTE BABEL: Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell told E! News recently that she and Matte Babel welcomed their second child to the world. “I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I’ve actually been outside of the house since having her,” she told the outlet at a BÉIS pop-up event in Los Angeles over the weekend.