Chris Rock, Lake Bell, Kate Hudson + More!

CHRIS ROCK AND LAKE BELL SPARK MORE ROMANCE RUMORS: According to Page Six, comedian Chris Rock and Bless This Mess actress Lake Bell kept the rumor mill going after the pair were seen at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, Saturday night (July 2nd). They were spotted leaving the restaurant a month after going to a Cardinals game together in St. Louis.

KATE HUDSON POSTS TOPLESS PHOTO OF HERSELF DRINKING COFFEE: On Saturday (July 2nd), How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress Kate Hudson posted a photo of herself drinking coffee topless to Instagram. Her brother, Rules of Engagement actor Oliver Hudson, commented on the post: “Nope.”

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN CALLS OUT PAPARAZZI FOR ‘MONETIZING’ OFF OF TRAVIS BARKER’S ILLNESS: Entertainment Tonight reports that Kourtney Kardashian slammed the paparazzi on her Instagram stories over the weekend for selling old photos of her while her husband, Travis Barker, was in the hospital. “And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)….I didn’t forget about you,” she wrote. “A new level of low, monetizing off our of our nightmare,” she added.

MILES TELLER’S GRANDMOTHER ADVOCATES FOR HIM TO BE THE NEXT JAMES BOND: According to Today, Miles Teller’s grandmother, Leona Flowers, is on a mission to make her grandson the next James Bond. Flowers took to Twitter recently and wrote, “They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for- talent, looks, strength,worldwide appeal & oh, so cool. He can be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great?”