Chris Rock, JoJo Fletcher, Kendall Jenner + More!

CHRIS ROCK JOKES ABOUT OSCARS SLAP: According to The New York Post, Chris Rock addressed Will Smith slapping him at the 94th annual Academy Awards in his new show, Ego Death, on Thursday (May 12th). “I’m OK, if anybody was wondering,” he said. “I got most of my hearing back.” Rock continued, “People expect me to talk about the bulls – – t. I’m not going to talk about it right now. I’ll get to it eventually — on Netflix.” The comedian added, “Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ — has never been punched in the face.”

JOJO FLETCHER AND JORDAN RODGERS ARE MARRIED: Us Weekly reports that Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher officially married former NFL quarterback Jordan Rodgers on Saturday (May 14th). The pair met on season 12 of the show, and they just celebrated their six-year anniversary on Thursday (May 12th). The wedding ceremony took place at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

STARS SHOW UP IN SUPPORT OF ROE V. WADE AT ‘BANS OFF OUR BODIES’ PROTEST: On Saturday (May 14th), “Bans Off Our Bodies” protests took place across the country in response to the leaked draft decision by the Supreme Court. Many stars showed up at the Los Angeles City Hall for the event. Photos shared by TooFab show Milla Jovovich, Constance Wu, Laura Dern, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ricki Lake, Connie Britton, and more participating in the rally.

KENDALL JENNER RESPONDS TO VIRAL VIDEO OF HER CUTTING A CUCUMBER: In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner seems to have a hard time slicing a cucumber—even crossing her arms at one point to chop the vegetable. Fans couldn’t help but notice. “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f—– cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed,” one fan wrote. Jenner retweeted the post on Thursday (May 12th) along with the caption, “Tragic!”