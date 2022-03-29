Chris Rock Did Not Apologize To Will Smith

Chris Rock’s team has denied that he released an apology statement to Will Smith. Shortly after Smith released a statement apologizing to Rock, a fake apology statement from Rock began circulating online. The Hollywood Reporter‘s journalist Rebecca Keegan tweeted, “Chris Rock has not yet issued a statement. There is a statement going around purporting to be from Rock that is not from him, per his team. It’s the one that starts, “As a comedian, it can be difficult to understand….”

The false statement read, “As a comedian, it can be difficult to understand which lines are to be crossed and which ones aren’t. Last night I crossed a line that I shouldn’t have and paid the enormous price of my reputation as a renowned comedian.”

The statement continued, “Comedy is never about poking fun at or making lite of people with major ordeals happening in their lives. Comedy is about using real-life circumstances to create laughter and bring light to an otherwise dark world. With that said, I sincerely apologize to my friends Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith, and the rest of the Smith family for the disrespect and disregard I displayed, which was unfortunately broadcast for the world to see. I hope that, with time, forgiveness can come of this situation, and we can all be better, more considerate people in the end. – Chris Rock”

CHRIS ROCK’S TEAM DENIES DIDDY’S CLAIMS THAT HE AND WILL SQUASHED THEIR ISSUES

Meanwhile, Chris Rock’s team also denied Diddy’s claims that he and Will squashed their beef, telling TMZ that Will and Chris have not spoken at all after the slap. A source said that Chris went straight to his dressing room after “the slap” and there hasn’t been any communication between Will and Chris. A person in Chris’ camp also said the comedian had “no intention of staying” initially.

The source also noted Chris Rock didn’t have any idea Jada Pinkett-Smith had alopecia and that he “doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

CHRIS ROCK TOUR SALES SKYROCKET

In other news, Rock’s tour ticket sales have skyrocketed after Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars. According to sources, ticket sales for Rock’s “Ego Death” tour has went from $46 per ticket on March 18th to a whopping $341.

WILL SMITH AND JADA PINKETT-SMITH TO DISCUSS CHRIS ROCK SLAP ON ‘RED TABLE TALK’

Reports also say that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are set to break their silence on the Chris Rock Oscars slap on an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk. According to RadarOnline, the couple will allegedly tape the episode as early as this week.