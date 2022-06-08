Chris Rock And Dave Chappelle Announce Joint Stand-Up Comedy Show

Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle are joining forces for a stand-up comedy show in London. The controversial comedians, both of whom have been assaulted onstage recently, announced that they will host a show together at the O2 Arena in London on September 3rd.

Rock recently joined Chappelle onstage at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, where they each made jokes about their attacks. Chappelle’s attacker reportedly said he was inspired by Will Smith slapping Rock at the Oscars.

Those who attend the joint performance in London must be 18 years or older. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on June 10th.