Chris Rock And Dave Chappelle Address Oscars Slap During Euoprean Comedy Tour

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are using the stage to comment on Will Smith slapping Rock at this year’s Academy Awards. Deadline reports that on Friday (September 2nd), the first night of their European tour, both comedians took aim at Smith.

“Did that s**t hurt?” Rock asked the audience at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. “Goddam right… the motherf***er hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told,” he said.

Following this, Chappelle commented on the time he was attacked onstage in May. “That was some scary sh*t.” He also shared that Rock upstaged him that night by asking, “Was that Will Smith?”

The Half Baked comedian said that Smith “did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years.” He added, “I just hope he doesn’t put that mask back on.”

On Saturday night (September 3rd), Rock addressed the apology video Smith released in July as well. “F*ck your hostage video,” he said.