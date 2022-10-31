Chris Redd, Will Smith, Karamo Brown + More!

CHRIS REDD COMMENTS ON ATTACK IN NYC: TMZ released a photo of Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd smiling with stitches on his face and a black eye after being attacked last week in New York City. On Sunday (October 30th), Redd took to his Instagram stories to address the assault. “I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern,” he wrote. “I’m okay and healing fast!!” Redd added, “For any shows I missed, I’ll be putting back on the schedule so if you bought tickets SIT TIGHT AND I GOT YOU. I’ll be up and talking some good sh*t very soon.”

WILL SMITH SAYS FLOYD MAYWEATHER CALLED HIM FOR 10 DAYS STRAIGHT FOLLOWING OSCARS SLAP: TMZ reports that professional boxer Floyd Mayweather supported Will Smith in the days following the infamous Oscars slap. At a private screening of his new film Emancipation at The London Hotel, with Mayweather in attendance, Smith said, “I want to say something also about Floyd … So, we’ve met each other, we’ve seen each other around, but we weren’t like, friends,” he said. “And, the day after the Oscars, for 10 days he called me every day. And, he was like, ‘Ay, you know you the champ, right? You good? You know you the champ, right? I want you to hear my voice say it.'” Smith added, “That was every day he called me … and it’s like, that’s my dude forever right there.”

KARAMO BROWN OPENS UP ABOUT HIS SON’S DRUG OVERDOSE: On a recent episode of his show Karamo, Karamo Brown talked about the moment he found his son overdosing on drugs two years ago. “Today, I’m going to be very vulnerable with you all. It’s something that I’ve never talked about publicly,” he said. “Almost two years ago, I found my oldest son Jason, lying on the floor, dying from a drug overdose,” he shared. “And I was terrified. I was about to lose my son. I didn’t know what to do. I was in shock.” The Queer Eye star added that when he got to his son’s apartment, “I opened the door and it was a complete mess … the house was dirty and I saw my son laying on the floor in the cat litter, foam coming out of his mouth.” His now 25-year-old son Jason Brown appeared on the show as well. “I was actually so relieved whenever you caught me… when you found me,” he told his father. “I don’t know, I was truly tired of the way I was living and at some point, I was feeling that I was tired of living. It was kind of like a cry for help.”

REBEL WILSON ADDRESSES RULING ON ‘GRUBBY’ NEWSPAPER THAT TRIED TO OUT HER: On Saturday (October 29th), Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to comment on the Australian Press Council’s ruling that the Sydney Morning Herald breached two of its principles in an attempt to out Rebel Wilson earlier this year. “Just seeing the news that the Australian Press Council has condemned the Sydney Morning Herald and their journalists for their recent grubby behaviour in trying to out my same-sex relationship,” Wilson wrote. “And while I didn’t personally ask for any action to be taken I am glad that this has been officially recorded and recognized. Their actions did cause Ramona and I a lot of distress and while we’ve remained classy, there are still pains from having to rush this news publicly which we are dealing with.” The Senior Year actress added, “We move on, focusing on all the absolutely amazing new things in our life though! Sending love to everyone.”