Chris Pratt Pens Birthday Tribute To Son, Jack

Chris Pratt penned a touching Instagram post to his son Jack on Wednesday (Aug. 17th).

The Jurassic World actor wished his “smart, handsome, kind hearted” first born a happy tenth birthday next to a picture of two sheep.

He wrote, “You’re the best son, big brother, fisherman, scout, reader, mathematician, imaginer, builder, boxer and buddy a guy could ask for.”

Jack is Pratt’s only son with ex, Anna Faris. He has two kids with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.