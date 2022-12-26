Chris Pratt, Lupita Nyong’o, Selema Masekela + More!

CHRIS PRATT SUFFERS BEE STING TO HIS EYE: Chris Pratt learned that hard way that he does not have the same skills as “the bee lady,” who he follows on Instagram. The Jurassic World actor revealed that he was stung in the eye after trying to “control” some bees. “So I’ve been following this bee lady on Instagram, she’s so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, ‘They’re very calm today. I’m going to remove the bee, I’m going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen,’” he said in a video, donning a pair of sunglasses. “So it’s built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, ‘I think I can control bees, too.’” Pratt then shared that he approached a beehive recently and learned that this wasn’t true. “I just stared at these bees and then one of the came out and stung me in the eyeball,” he said, taking off his sunglasses to reveal his swollen eye. “So, anyways, f—k that bee lady.”

LUPITA NYONG’O CONFIRMS ROMANCE WITH SELEMA MASEKELA: Lupita Nyong’o went Instagram official with TV host Selema Masekela on Friday (December 23rd). The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star shared a video of the pair snapping and changing outfits to the tune of Iniko’s “The King’s Affirmation – Chill Mix.” She captioned the post, “We just click! @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid.”