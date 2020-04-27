Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Their First Child

Less than a year after getting married, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are reportedly expecting their first child together. The pair, who married June 8th at an intimate wedding in Montecito, California, have been spotted and photographed together in public recently, with Katherine’s baby bump on display.

Their baby will join Chris’s son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. Katherine has reportedly embraced her relationship with Jack. A sourced told People: “Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad. Seeing Chris with Jack made Katherine positive from early on that Chris is ‘the one.’ ”

A source previously shared with E! News that Schwarzenegger has “expressed [that] she’d love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage.”

In addition to preparing for her first child, Katherine is enjoying four weeks in a row on The New York Times Best Sellers List for The Gift of Forgiveness.