Chris Pratt ‘Felt Really Broken’ Before Meeting Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt opened up to Drew Barrymore on Tuesday (April 4th) about how meeting his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, has changed his life.

“God has a fast-forward button, you know, when it’s right, boom,” he said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “You get hit, you fall in love, you get married, now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family. It feels really great.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared that he was going through a difficult time before he met Schwarzenegger. “There was a moment in my life where I was really struggling and felt really broken,” he said. “For me, my own journey of finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, ‘Please save me,’ and feeling saved. And shortly later meeting the woman of my dreams. It’s all about timing. There’s a perfect plan out there for you. You have to have faith.”

When Barrymore asked about the couple meeting in a place of faith, he replied, “You kind of don’t want to be like, ‘Whoa, who’s that?’ at church. But I was sneaking some glances and wondering, ‘Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I’m broken, help me. But who’s that?’ So we hit it off. We didn’t start dating right away, but we met there and later on, ended up going out.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were married in 2019. They share two daughters, Lyla and Eloise.